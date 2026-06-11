Manchester United: Decoding their summer transfer window plans

Squad strategy

Will United sign 2 more midfielders?

There are questions over whether United will sign two more midfielders apart from Ederson. Mason Mount was played in a deeper position toward the end of last season, while Tyler Fletcher is expected to be more involved with the first team next season. Besides Fletcher, United also have Toby Collyer in the mix. Manuel Ugarte, who had little impact last season but started Uruguay's last two international games in March, could leave this summer