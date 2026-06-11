Manchester United: Decoding their summer transfer window plans
What's the story
Manchester United are on the lookout for new players to bolster their squad this summer. The club is particularly interested in adding at least one midfielder and possibly another forward. After nearly finalizing the transfer of Atalanta's Ederson, Michael Carrick's United are now looking at West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes as a potential signing. In fact, they also have other midfield targets. Here's more.
Transfer talks
West Ham value Fernandes at £80 million;
West Ham United are said to value Fernandes at around £80 million and aren't rushing to sell him. The Hammers signed the Portuguese midfielder for an initial fee of £38 million last summer. It's believed that the player is open to a move and join the Red Devils. Nottingham Forest's Elliot Anderson is also a top target for United, who have had a long-standing interest in the England midfielder. However, Manchester City are the favorites to land Anderson.
Player interest
United also interested in Alex Scott and Fisayo Dele-Bashiru
United are also interested in Bournemouth's Alex Scott, though the Cherries have started contract talks with him. If United lose out on Anderson and Fernandes, then Scott could become a realistic target. However, Bournemouth are unlikely to sell if they agree an extension with the player. As per Sky Sports News, another player on United's radar is Napoli midfielder Fisayo Dele-Bashiru. Despite being happy in Italy, sources close to the player suggest he would be open to a Premier League move.
Squad strategy
Will United sign 2 more midfielders?
There are questions over whether United will sign two more midfielders apart from Ederson. Mason Mount was played in a deeper position toward the end of last season, while Tyler Fletcher is expected to be more involved with the first team next season. Besides Fletcher, United also have Toby Collyer in the mix. Manuel Ugarte, who had little impact last season but started Uruguay's last two international games in March, could leave this summer
Forward strategy
United could move for a forward if Zirkzee leaves
United are also looking to add a versatile forward this summer, depending on Joshua Zirkzee's potential departure. Aston Villa's Morgan Rogers is one player of interest, but his sale would greatly help Villa reinvest in Unai Emery's squad. Everton's Iliman Ndiaye is another option under consideration by United, but a deal this window seems unlikely due to his three-year contract with the club.