Manchester City make £106m verbal offer for Nottingham Forest's Anderson

Strategic fit

Anderson seen as potential replacement for Silva at Manchester City

Manchester City are always on the lookout for top English talent due to homegrown regulations. Anderson has three years left on the contract he signed after joining Forest from Newcastle United in a £35 million deal. Anderson fits this profile perfectly and is seen as a potential replacement for Bernardo Silva. Despite playing for a possession-light side like Forest, he made more touches than anyone else in the Premier League last season, showing how influential he can be on the pitch.