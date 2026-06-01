Manchester City make £106m verbal offer for Nottingham Forest's Anderson
What's the story
Premier League giants Manchester City have made a verbal offer of over £100 million for Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson. The bid, which is worth £106 million initially with potential add-ons, could take the total value beyond £120 million, as per The Athletic. However, Forest are holding out for a fee that exceeds the British record of £125 million set by Liverpool last summer when they signed Alexander Isak from Newcastle United.
Rejection details
Anderson a key player for Forest
Notably, Manchester City's initial bid for Anderson was turned down earlier this month. The 23-year-old midfielder has been a key player for Forest, featuring in all 38 of their Premier League matches last season and contributing four goals and as many assists. He also made his England debut last September and was recently named in Thomas Tuchel's World Cup squad with the No. 8 shirt.
Rival interest
Manchester United also interested in Anderson
Manchester United are also interested in Anderson but aren't willing to match City's financial offer. Instead, they are focusing on players who want to join them and have turned their attention toward West Ham United's Mateus Fernandes and Bournemouth's Alex Scott. United have already agreed a deal to sign Brazilian midfielder Ederson. United will pay £34m plus £3.8m in potential add-ons. Ederson is set to sign a four-year deal with an option for an extra year included.
Strategic fit
Anderson seen as potential replacement for Silva at Manchester City
Manchester City are always on the lookout for top English talent due to homegrown regulations. Anderson has three years left on the contract he signed after joining Forest from Newcastle United in a £35 million deal. Anderson fits this profile perfectly and is seen as a potential replacement for Bernardo Silva. Despite playing for a possession-light side like Forest, he made more touches than anyone else in the Premier League last season, showing how influential he can be on the pitch.