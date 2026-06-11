How has Joe Root performed as England's Test captain? Stats
What's the story
Ben Stokes was dropped from England's squad for the second Test against New Zealand at The Oval. Joe Root will lead the team in Stokes's absence. The decision came after Stokes and pacer Gus Atkinson broke the team's midnight curfew in the early hours of Monday. They were allegedly involved in a nightclub brawl where a member of England's security staff was punched by Saracens rugby player Totoa Auvaa.
Captaincy shift
Root to lead again
Root will take over the captaincy for the first time since resigning in 2022. He was reluctant to take on the role last year when Stokes almost missed the first Test match in Pakistan due to illness. Despite Harry Brook being England's vice-captain, he hasn't been picked to lead the team for this match due to his involvement in a nightclub incident last year where he was punched by a bouncer outside a Wellington nightclub on the eve of an ODI against New Zealand.
Information
Most matches led as England captain
As per ESPNcricinfo, Root has led England for the most times in the longest format. Root has led England in 64 matches, winning 27, losing 26 and drawing another 11. Alastair Cook is next, having led England in 59 games.
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Root averages 46.44 as skipper in Tests
In 64 matches as skipper, Root has scored 5,295 runs from 118 innings at an average of 46.44. In addition to 14 centuries, he owns 26 fifties. Meanwhile, he also owns 8 ducks as captain.
Numbers
Root's overall numbers and performance against New Zealand
Root scored 1 and 8 in the first match against New Zealand in the ongoing series. From 164 matches (300 innings), Root owns 13,952 runs at 50.73. He has slammed 41 tons and 66 fifties. Against New Zealand, he has managed 1,934 runs from 22 matches at 50.89. In addition to six tons, he has hit 9 fifties.