How has Joe Root performed as England's Test captain? Stats

Captaincy shift

Root to lead again

Root will take over the captaincy for the first time since resigning in 2022. He was reluctant to take on the role last year when Stokes almost missed the first Test match in Pakistan due to illness. Despite Harry Brook being England's vice-captain, he hasn't been picked to lead the team for this match due to his involvement in a nightclub incident last year where he was punched by a bouncer outside a Wellington nightclub on the eve of an ODI against New Zealand.