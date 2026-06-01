FIFA president Gianni Infantino seeks release of jailed French journalist

Public plea

Infantino pays tribute to Gleizes

On the eve of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Infantino paid tribute to Gleizes and kept an empty chair at his press conference in honor of him. He invited Gleizes's parents to attend the France vs Senegal Group I clash on June 16. "There is an empty seat in this room," Infantino said, hoping that "I hope in a great act of humanity he will be given grace, presidential grace, and can even join us for the World Cup."