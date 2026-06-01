FIFA president Gianni Infantino seeks release of jailed French journalist
What's the story
FIFA president Gianni Infantino has called for the release of Christophe Gleizes, a French sports journalist who has been detained in Africa over the last year. Gleizes was sentenced to seven years in prison in 2025 on terrorism-related charges after he allegedly interacted with members of the Movement for the Self-Determination of Kabylie (MAK), a foreign-based organization that Algiers has designated as a terrorist group.
Public plea
Infantino pays tribute to Gleizes
On the eve of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, Infantino paid tribute to Gleizes and kept an empty chair at his press conference in honor of him. He invited Gleizes's parents to attend the France vs Senegal Group I clash on June 16. "There is an empty seat in this room," Infantino said, hoping that "I hope in a great act of humanity he will be given grace, presidential grace, and can even join us for the World Cup."
Humanitarian focus
Infantino's appeal highlights importance of press freedom
Infantino stressed that "I hope in a great act of humanity he will be given grace, presidential grace, and can even join us for the World Cup." The FIFA president's appeal comes as a major international sports body calls for the release of a detained journalist, highlighting the importance of press freedom even amid global sporting events.