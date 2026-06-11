F1 announces major changes to engine regulations: Key details
What's the story
Formula 1 has announced changes to its engine regulations for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. The new rules will see an increase in internal combustion output, moving away from the current near-50-50 split between internal combustion and electrical power. As per Sky Sports News, the split is set to be adjusted to a ratio of 58% internal combustion and 42% electrical power in the upcoming season, before further shifting toward a more pronounced internal combustion dominance by 2028.
Driver feedback
Drivers' concerns lead to meetings among F1 stakeholders
The impact of F1's new engine regulations has been widely discussed, with drivers like Max Verstappen voicing their concerns. They have particularly criticized the management of electrical power during qualifying laps. To address these issues and bring drivers back to full-throttle qualifying, F1 stakeholders have held meetings to refine the rules.
Regulation update
FIA's phased 2-step process for engine split change
The FIA has announced a phased two-step process for changing the engine split to 60-40 by 2028. This comes after initial tweaks were introduced this year and an agreement in principle was reached last month. Some manufacturers, including Audi and Scuderia Ferrari, had previously sought more time to implement these changes but will now have until 2028.
Regulation goals
Proposed changes to be submitted for approval
The FIA said the proposed changes are aimed at addressing energy management and fuel energy flow characteristics. They also want to make qualifying more flat-out without compromising the exciting racing generated by the new regulations. The agreed proposals will be submitted to the World Motor Sport Council for approval on June 23, with an expedited formal approval process promised by FIA.
Driver optimism
Verstappen optimistic about FIA improving the sport
Despite his criticism of the current engine rules, Red Bull's Verstappen is hopeful that the FIA will do everything possible to improve the sport. He said, "I just want a good product in Formula 1, and that will for sure improve the product." The phased rebalancing of power output will see an increase in maximum power and fuel-flow rate for V6 internal combustion engines by 2028.