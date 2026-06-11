Formula 1 has announced changes to its engine regulations (Image Source: X/@F1)

F1 announces major changes to engine regulations: Key details

By Rajdeep Saha 02:58 am Jun 11, 202602:58 am

What's the story

Formula 1 has announced changes to its engine regulations for the 2027 and 2028 seasons. The new rules will see an increase in internal combustion output, moving away from the current near-50-50 split between internal combustion and electrical power. As per Sky Sports News, the split is set to be adjusted to a ratio of 58% internal combustion and 42% electrical power in the upcoming season, before further shifting toward a more pronounced internal combustion dominance by 2028.