Gianni Infantino defends FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket prices

Price comparison

Infantino compares ticket prices to NBA Finals

Infantino defended the ticket prices by saying that the average price for a World Cup ticket is under $500, which is comparable to other US sports during their playoffs. However, this claim has been disputed as it only holds true for resale prices and not list prices. The NBA Finals have had varying get-in prices, while the Stanley Cup Final this year had a minimum price of at least $600 for each of its first four games.