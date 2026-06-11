Gianni Infantino defends FIFA World Cup 2026 ticket prices
What's the story
FIFA President Gianni Infantino has defended the high ticket prices for the FIFA World Cup, saying "if we are doing something wrong, everyone in North America is doing something wrong." The tournament, which starts on Thursday, has tickets starting at $140 and going as high as $32,970 for the final match. After facing backlash over the steep prices, FIFA had offered a limited number of $60 tickets to national federations for their regular supporters.
Price comparison
Infantino compares ticket prices to NBA Finals
Infantino defended the ticket prices by saying that the average price for a World Cup ticket is under $500, which is comparable to other US sports during their playoffs. However, this claim has been disputed as it only holds true for resale prices and not list prices. The NBA Finals have had varying get-in prices, while the Stanley Cup Final this year had a minimum price of at least $600 for each of its first four games.
Legal scrutiny
FIFA relaxed about investigations into ticket sales
Infantino also addressed the ongoing investigations by attorneys general in California, New Jersey, New York, and Texas. He said FIFA is "very relaxed" about these probes because they consult with top lawyers before selling millions of tickets. "We are very relaxed about it because before starting to sell 6.5 million or 7 million tickets we check what we do with the best lawyers," he said. "We welcome every investigation."
Diplomatic efforts
FIFA's diplomatic efforts for Iran's participation
Infantino highlighted FIFA's diplomatic efforts to ensure Iran could participate in the tournament despite US-Iran tensions. The Iranian team has moved its training camp from the US to Mexico and will fly to America before matches. "I don't know who else would have been able to ensure in these circumstances ... Iran could come and play," Infantino said, stressing FIFA's commitment to resolving such issues.
Exclusion response
Unfortunate that referee was denied entry, says Infantino
Infantino said it was "unfortunate" that Artan was denied entry and insisted FIFA can't tell governments who to let in. He said they are working "behind the scenes" to resolve such issues. This comes after Artan, a top referee from Somalia, was barred from entering the US despite having a valid visa. His exclusion has drawn criticism from former Somalia captain Ciise Aden Abshir who called it a blow for football itself.