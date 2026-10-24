Abhishek, Doraha resident, arrested for stone attack on Kashmir-bound bus
India
A man named Abhishek has been arrested for throwing stones at a Kashmir-bound bus near Doraha on October 18, shattering one of its windows.
Two others involved are still on the run.
Abhishek, originally from Uttar Pradesh, now lives and works in Doraha.
Police: attack not aimed at Kashmiris
Police say this was not a targeted attack against Kashmiris or linked to any earlier incident with the same bus company.
CCTV footage helped identify the suspects, who apparently chose quiet spots and used a motorcycle to try snatching from vehicles.
Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Harmanpreet Singh Cheema said efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining absconding suspects.