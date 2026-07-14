Abhishek duped by Sadhana posing as IAS, over ₹1cr stolen
India
Talk about a wedding surprise: Abhishek from Bareilly thought he was marrying an IAS officer, but his bride Sadhana turned out to be a scammer.
After connecting through a fake social media profile, Sadhana disappeared on their wedding night with jewelry and cash worth over ₹1 crore.
Both families were at the wedding, and now it's become a criminal case.
Sadhana's father and 2 others missing
Sadhana was gifted gold, silver, and diamond jewelry as part of the celebrations. She allegedly took everything while Abhishek slept and vanished.
Police tracked her down after forming three teams for the investigation, but her father and two others are still missing.
Authorities are also digging into her fake IAS profile to see if she targeted other families too.