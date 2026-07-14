1 Indian killed, 8 injured as Iran attacks UAE tankers
What's the story
An Indian crew member was killed, and eight others were injured when Iran attacked two United Arab Emirates (UAE) national tankers in the Strait of Hormuz. The injured include six Indians and two Ukrainians, four of whom are seriously injured. The incident took place when Iranian cruise missiles struck the Mombasa and Al Bahiyah tankers in Omani territorial waters.
Official statement
UAE Ministry reserves right to respond
The UAE Ministry of Defense has condemned the attack as a serious breach of international law and a threat to regional security.
The ministry said it "reserves its full right to respond to this escalation and to take all necessary measures to protect its territory, its citizens and residents, in a manner that safeguards its sovereignty, security, and stability, and protects its national interests."
US response
US forces launch military strikes on Iran
The attacks come amid a struggle between Iran and the United States for control of the strategic waterway.
The US Central Command has confirmed that American forces have launched another round of military strikes on Iran.
The strikes are aimed at "imposing a heavy cost on Iranian forces and degrade their ability to attack innocent civilians and commercial shipping in the Strait of Hormuz," according to the US military.
Presidential announcement
Trump calls operation 'another major attack'
US President Donald Trump has called the operation "another major attack," saying they are "hitting them very hard."
He added, "We're putting the blockade back."
This comes after his administration reversed its previous stance on charging tolls for ships passing through the strait, with Trump saying, "We are going to be reimbursed for protection."
He took to Truth Social to announce that the US will start charging a 20% fee on all cargo passing through the strait.