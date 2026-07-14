Iran's military leadership 'decimated', Mojtaba '90% gone': Trump
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has claimed that Iran's top military leadership has been decimated, with Mojtaba Khamenei, son of the late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, being "90% gone." The remarks were made during an interview with Fox News. Trump said recent US and Israeli strikes have severely crippled Iran's military capabilities, claiming, "They have no navy. They have no air force. It's all gone. Their anti-aircraft is gone. Their leaders have all been killed."
Blockade announcement
Trump proposes blockade of Iran
In light of the escalating conflict, Trump announced the reinstatement of a blockade on Iran. He said ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz would have to pay for safe passage.
"The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran," he wrote on Truth Social. He added the US would be its "Guardian."
Rebuttal issued
Iranian foreign minister responds to Trump's proposal
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has rejected Trump's proposal, stressing that Iran has always been the guardian of the Strait of Hormuz.
He took to social media to state: "Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service."
He added, "Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER."
Twitter Post
Iranian Foreign Minister Araghchi's post
POTUS is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) July 13, 2026
Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER.
20% is of course too much. We will be fair