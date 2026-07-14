Iran responds to Trump's toll proposal for Strait of Hormuz
What's the story
Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi has responded to United States President Donald Trump's proposal of charging a 20% fee on all cargo passing through the Strait of Hormuz. Araghchi acknowledged on X the need for compensation for safe passage but said that 20% was "too much" and promised that Iran would be "fair." He asserted, "Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER."
Twitter Post
Araghchi's post on Hormuz toll
POTUS is absolutely right. Whoever provides secure and safe passage of commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz should be compensated for this service.— Seyed Abbas Araghchi (@araghchi) July 13, 2026
Iran has always been the GUARDIAN of the Strait and will remain so FOREVER.
20% is of course too much. We will be fair
Blockade reinstated
US resumes blockade after lifting deal with Iran
Trump had announced on Truth Social that the US would be "THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT," charging a 20% fee on all cargo.
He said the strait remains open but described the US action as a blockade against Iran.
The US Army said it would "resume blockading maritime traffic entering and exiting Iranian ports."
This follows an earlier blockade from April 13 to June 18, lifted after an interim deal between Washington and Tehran.
Twitter Post
CENTCOM announces resumption of blockade on Iran
July 13, 2026
Control dispute
Trump declares interim deal 'over'
Iran maintains it controls the strait based on an interim peace deal from last month.
The US contends that international law ensures freedom of navigation through the strait.
Last week, Trump declared the interim deal "over," despite ongoing negotiations.
The Strait of Hormuz is a key chokepoint for global oil and LNG trade, with around one-fifth of such shipments passing through it.
Legal opposition
IMO opposes Trump's toll proposal
The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) has opposed the introduction of mandatory tolls for vessels passing through international waterways.
The IMO stated there is no legal basis to impose such tolls.
This development comes amid rising tensions between the US and Iran over control of shipping traffic in the Strait of Hormuz.