Abhishek S Nair dies after car plunges near Kuttikkanam
A late-night drive turned tragic near Kuttikkanam, Kerala, when a four-member group comprising Abhishek S Nair, his wife Kavya, and friends Abhiram and Apsa plunged into the Chinnar River late Friday night, September 25, 2026.
Abhishek S Nair, 28, lost his life in the crash, while his wife Kavya and their friends Abhiram and Apsa were injured.
The group was staying at a resort in Kuttikkanam and was on their way to pick up a friend from a resort at Karintharuvi near Elappara when their vehicle lost control as it approached a bridge over the Chinnar River and went off the road.
Body of Abhishek S Nair returned
Locals rushed to help, pulling everyone from the car and getting them to Peerumade Taluk Hospital. Sadly, Abhishek didn't survive despite these efforts.
His body was returned to his family after a postmortem in Kottayam.
The couple had just recently gotten married, making this loss even tougher for those close to them.