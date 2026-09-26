Abhishek S Nair dies after car plunges near Kuttikkanam

A late-night drive turned tragic near Kuttikkanam, Kerala, when a four-member group comprising Abhishek S Nair, his wife Kavya, and friends Abhiram and Apsa plunged into the Chinnar River late Friday night, September 25, 2026.

Abhishek S Nair, 28, lost his life in the crash, while his wife Kavya and their friends Abhiram and Apsa were injured.

The group was staying at a resort in Kuttikkanam and was on their way to pick up a friend from a resort at Karintharuvi near Elappara when their vehicle lost control as it approached a bridge over the Chinnar River and went off the road.