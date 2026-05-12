Abhishek Singh says NEET-UG 2026 canceled over suspected paper leak
India
The NEET-UG 2026 exam, held on May 3, has been canceled by the National Testing Agency (NTA) because of a suspected paper leak.
NTA Chief Abhishek Singh admitted the decision was tough and a bit embarrassing, but said it was necessary to keep things fair for everyone.
Singh promises re-exam and stricter security
Singh assured students that a re-exam will happen soon and stressed, "the probe will soon reveal where lapses occurred and who was responsible for the leak."
He also promised stricter security measures in future exams.
The situation has sparked protests from students and parents, many calling for better accountability.