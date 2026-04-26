About 100 Adivasi workers escape Tamil Nadu factory after assault
India
About 100 Adivasi workers from Jharkhand escaped a textile factory in Tamil Nadu after facing physical assault and not getting paid.
They said they were harassed when trying to leave, and had to find their own way home since the factory didn't pay their dues.
Jharkhand government moves to repatriate workers
The Jharkhand government stepped in after hearing about the situation on April 22.
While many workers have already made it back, officials are still helping those who are stranded in Tamil Nadu.
The state is working to make sure everyone gets home safely and that their complaints are addressed.