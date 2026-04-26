IPL 2026: Here's why LSG can dominate KKR in Lucknow
What's the story
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is heating up as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) gear up for a crucial clash. The match will be played at the BRSABV Ekana International Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, starting at 7:30pm IST. Both teams are looking to turn their fortunes around after shaky starts to the season. Here we look at why LSG are expected to dominate the upcoming fixture.
Strategy
LSG will rely on their pacers
Despite losing five of their seven games this season, LSG look better than KKR, at least on paper. Though the team's batting has been a major letdown, their pace attack has been lethal in a few games. The likes of Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, and Prince Yadav can unsettle any opposition on their day. Shami and Yadav have been particularly lethal with the new ball. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh's impressive performances lately must boost the batting unit.
Team struggles
KKR own a solitary win
Like LSG, KKR have also been let down by their batters. Ajinkya Rahane's leadership has also come under the scanner. The team's search for their best XII continues as they have recorded just one win in six concluded games. Even the team's opening combination is far from settled. Though mystery spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have done well, their pacers have been inconsistent. With LSG playing at home, KKR are definitely underdogs for the upcoming fixture.
XIIs
Probable playing XIIs of both sides
LSG Probable XII: Mitchell Marsh, Ayush Badoni, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Nicholas Pooran, Abdul Samad, Aiden Markram, Mukul Choudhary, Mohammed Shami, Mohsin Khan, Prince Yadav, Digvesh Singh Rathi, Mayank Yadav. KKR Probable XII: Ajinkya Rahane (c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi (wk), Cameron Green, Rovman Powell, Rinku Singh, Ramandeep Singh, Anukul Roy, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Matheesha Pathirana, Kartik Tyagi.