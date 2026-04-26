IPL 2026: Here's why LSG can dominate KKR in Lucknow 

Despite losing five of their seven games this season, LSG look better than KKR, at least on paper. Though the team's batting has been a major letdown, their pace attack has been lethal in a few games. The likes of Mohammed Shami , Mohsin Khan, and Prince Yadav can unsettle any opposition on their day. Shami and Yadav have been particularly lethal with the new ball. Meanwhile, Mitchell Marsh 's impressive performances lately must boost the batting unit.

Team struggles

KKR own a solitary win

Like LSG, KKR have also been let down by their batters. Ajinkya Rahane's leadership has also come under the scanner. The team's search for their best XII continues as they have recorded just one win in six concluded games. Even the team's opening combination is far from settled. Though mystery spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine have done well, their pacers have been inconsistent. With LSG playing at home, KKR are definitely underdogs for the upcoming fixture.