Gunshots fired at Trump, Melania's White House Correspondents' Dinner

United States President Donald Trump was abruptly rushed from the White House Correspondents' Dinner after several gunshots were fired. The incident took place at the Washington Hilton, where attendees ducked under tables in panic. A BBC journalist present at the event described how everyone crawled under tables for what felt like a long time during the chaos.

Security response Suspected shooter apprehended outside ballroom The Secret Service confirmed that President Trump, First Lady Melania Trump, and all other protectees are safe. A suspected shooter was reportedly apprehended outside the ballroom before entering the event. White House Correspondent Association board member Courtney Subramanian said half the room dropped to the floor during the incident. She also revealed that Erika Kirk, the widow of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk who was shot at an event last year, was present and visibly shaken.

Political response Pray for President Trump, urges Republican Representative Nancy Mace Democratic Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer said he is "closely monitoring the unfolding situation at the White House Correspondents Dinner." He expressed gratitude for law enforcement's quick response and prayed for everyone's safety. Republican Senator Rand Paul also thanked God for the safety of President Trump and all attendees. Meanwhile, Republican Representative Nancy Mace urged Americans to "pray for President Trump and for our country right now."

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