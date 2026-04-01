Arsenal return to winning ways, beat Newcastle United 1-0: Stats

Arsenal have reclaimed their position at the top of the Premier League table after a hard-fought victory against Newcastle United . The only goal of the match was scored by Eberechi Eze in the first half, securing a vital three points for Mikel Arteta's side. The win comes after Arsenal's back-to-back league defeats and Manchester City's midweek victory over Burnley had temporarily pushed them to second place.

Match highlights How did the match pan out? The Gunners started the match on a strong note, with Eze scoring in the ninth minute after a well-executed short corner. Kai Havertz set up the England international at the edge of Newcastle's box, who then curled an excellent strike into the top corner. Despite several attempts from William Osula, Bruno Guimaraes and Sandro Tonali in the first half, Newcastle failed to find an equalizer. Arsenal lost both Eze and Havertz to injuries. In the 2nd half, both sides had chances but failed to get a goal.

Title race Arsenal go 3 points clear of Manchester City The victory has given Arsenal a three-point cushion at the top of the Premier League table, albeit having played one game more than title-rivals Manchester City. Arsenal picked their 22nd win of the season from 34 matches. They own 73 points and a goal difference of +38. 2nd-placed City own 70 points from 33 games. Meanwhile, Newcastle are 14th with 42 points. This was their 16th defeat of the season.

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Match analysis Ninth defeat in 12 league games for Newcastle Newcastle, despite their recent struggles, created plenty of chances from distance but were unable to find the back of the net. The visitors have been drained of confidence after damaging defeats by Bournemouth, Crystal Palace, Sunderland and Barcelona. Head coach Eddie Howe had Arsenal's aerial threat in mind with his team selection but was left disappointed as his side fell to a ninth defeat in 12 league games.

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Do you know? Corner kings! Arsenal attain these feats As per Opta, with Arsenal's opener against Newcastle, they now hold the individual season record in the Premier League for most goals from corners (17). They also own the most goals from corners to go 1-0 up (10).