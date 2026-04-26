Trump releases photo of pinned shooter after dramatic dinner evacuation

United States President Donald Trump has released a photo of the suspect involved in the shooting at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. The suspect, identified as 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen from Torrance, California, was apprehended near a security screening area outside the event's ballroom. Trump's social media post on Truth Social showed Allen pinned to the ground by law enforcement with his hands restrained behind his back.

Security response Shooting incident occurred during Trump's address The shooting incident occurred as Trump was addressing the media gala in Washington. He praised the Secret Service for their quick response, confirming that one officer was shot but saved by his bulletproof vest. "A man charged a security checkpoint armed with multiple weapons, and he was taken down by some very brave members of Secret Service... One officer was shot, but saved... the vest did the job," Trump said.

Legal proceedings Trump expects charges against shooter Trump has said that he expects multiple charges to be filed against Allen for his actions at the event. "I expect you will see charges filed shortly. The charges should be self-evident, given the conduct, but as you'll hear, there will be multiple charges surrounding the shooting, around the possession of firearms, and anything else that we can get on this guy," he said.

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Ongoing investigation Secret Service confirms suspect in custody Trump also called Allen a "sick person" and warned that similar actions could happen again in the next 30 days. The Secret Service has confirmed that one suspect is in custody, and the shooting incident occurred near the main security screening area. They are currently assessing the situation and conducting an investigation. "We will provide updates as they become available and confirm information," the Secret Service said in a statement. All protectees, including Trump, are reported to be safe.

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Attendee accounts Attendees describe scene as 'chaotic' Attendees at the White House Correspondents' Dinner at the Washington Hilton described a chaotic scene as gunshots rang out. Many dove under tables in fear. The banquet hall was evacuated, with National Guard personnel deployed inside. Attendees were allowed to exit but not re-enter while security outside remained tight. The event will be delayed and rescheduled within 30 days as a result of this incident.