Here's how KL Rahul evolved his approach in T20 cricket

Delhi Capitals opener KL Rahul expressed "mixed emotions at the moment" after his record-breaking innings of 152* (67 balls) against Punjab Kings. The knock, which was the first-ever 150+ score by an Indian in IPL history, helped Delhi Capitals post a mammoth total of 262/2 in their allotted overs. Despite his historic feat, DC couldn't defend their massive total of 264 runs. Hence, PBKS recorded the biggest run-chase in IPL history.

Match impact Rahul's stellar performance propels Delhi Capitals to record total Rahul's stellar performance not only made him the first Indian to score a 150 in IPL history but also helped Delhi Capitals achieve their highest ever total. The innings was a perfect blend of aggression and control, showcasing Rahul's ability to adapt to modern-day T20 cricket while keeping younger players on their toes. Though DC lost the game, Rahul was named the Player of the Match.

Record achievement Third-highest individual score in IPL history Rahul's unbeaten 152 now stands as the third-highest individual score in IPL history, behind Chris Gayle (175*) and Brendon McCullum (158*). He also surpassed Abhishek Sharma's previous record of 141, further emphasizing the magnitude of his accomplishment. Rahul also shared a record-breaking 220-run partnership with Nitish Rana for Delhi Capitals off just 96 balls, which is now the second-highest partnership for any wicket in IPL history. Notably, Rana made 91 off 44 balls.

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Game strategy Rahul relied on his natural game for record-breaking knock Reflecting on his record-breaking knock, Rahul revealed how he evolved his game as per modern-day cricket's demands. "There was a time where T20 game was slightly different where I as an opener could take some time and then accelerate," he said after the game. "But today's demand is that the first six overs is the most important thing that in the power play, is to get as many runs as you can and put the bowling under pressure. So that's something that I had to sit back and see where I was at and what I needed to do to get better"

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Evolution Here's how Rahul has evolved his game Rahul, who last played a T20I for India in November 2022, was often criticized for his strike rate. However, he has shown massive improvement in that department. Before joining DC ahead of the 2025 edition, Rahul averaged 45.46 as his strike rate read 134.60. From the start of the 2025 event, Rahul has smashed 896 IPL runs at 56. His strike rate has shot up to 162.90.