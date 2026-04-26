About 100 crude bombs found at Rafikul Islam's Bhangar home
India
Just before the next round of voting in West Bengal, police discovered about 100 crude bombs at the home of Rafikul Islam in Bhangar.
Islam is reportedly linked to the Trinamool Congress (TMC).
The timing, right between two phases of polling, has definitely raised eyebrows.
NIA to probe Bengal bomb-making cases
The Election Commission has called in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to look into all bomb-making cases across the state and asked police to crack down on anyone involved.
They are also ramping up security in sensitive spots to make sure voting stays safe and fair for everyone.
Vote counting is set for May 4, with Bhangar going to the polls soon.