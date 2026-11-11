About 150 people treated for firecracker burns across 4 districts
During the festival, about 150 people, mostly children under 15, were treated for firecracker burns across Vellore, Ranipet, Tirupattur, and Tiruvannamalai.
Most injuries were handled as outpatient cases.
Tiruvannamalai's Government Medical College and Hospital treated 35 persons, while Vellore reported 22.
Vellore, Tiruvannamalai generate 550t cracker waste
Tirupattur hospitals dealt with around 10 to 12 burn cases on an average during the festival in towns like Vaniyambadi and Ambur.
Ranipet had over 40 incidents from places such as Arakkonam and Walajah.
Thankfully, no major burns were reported in Vellore town itself.
Meanwhile, the celebrations left behind a huge mess; around 550 tons of cracker waste were generated in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai Corporation on November 8-9, and more than 500 sanitary workers were roped in to handle it, and the wastes were sent to micro compost centers for recycling.