About 150 people treated for firecracker burns across 4 districts

Tirupattur hospitals dealt with around 10 to 12 burn cases on an average during the festival in towns like Vaniyambadi and Ambur.

Ranipet had over 40 incidents from places such as Arakkonam and Walajah.

Thankfully, no major burns were reported in Vellore town itself.

Meanwhile, the celebrations left behind a huge mess; around 550 tons of cracker waste were generated in Vellore and Tiruvannamalai Corporation on November 8-9, and more than 500 sanitary workers were roped in to handle it, and the wastes were sent to micro compost centers for recycling.