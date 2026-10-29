About 250-300 women inmates celebrated Karva Chauth at Tihar
India
Karva Chauth felt a little brighter for 250 to 300 women at Tihar Jail's Central Jail No. 6 this Thursday.
Inmates got to dress up, put on henna, and enjoy special treats like fruits and sweets for the early morning sargi, thanks to support from the jail staff.
Family visit slots rise at Tihar
Family visits saw a big jump, with around 1,200 slots booked across Tihar and more than 50 just for women in Jail No. 6.
Even though strict rules meant inmates had to be back in their cells by sunset, many still found ways to celebrate together, reciting Karva Chauth katha by an elderly inmate in an open area, and breaking their fasts by watching the moon on TV or in photos.