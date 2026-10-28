3rd Test: Australia dominate show on Day 2 against SA
What's the story
Australia's batting unit, except for Marnus Labuschagne, put up a strong performance in the final Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town. After bowling out the hosts for 329 on Day 1, Australia batted well on Day 2 and scored 330/4 at stumps. Australia lead by one run with Josh Inglis and Alex Carey unbeaten at the crease. Here's more.
Partnership impact
Green, Renshaw add 126 runs for the 3rd wicket
Australian openers Matt Renshaw and Travis Head added 58 runs.
Head was dismissed for 41 off 49 balls before Labuschagne perished for a duck, leaving Australia at 58/2.
Cameron Green joined Renshaw and the two forged a strong third-wicket partnership, adding 126 runs.
However, the momentum shifted again as Marco Jansen dismissed both set batters just before the Tea break.
Despite this setback, Josh Inglis and Carey started cautiously in the final session but soon grew confident against Harmer's spin bowling.
Lead secured
Inglis, Carey help Australia gain lead
Inglis and Carey took Australia past South Africa's first innings total in the final over of the day's play.
Inglis hit Harmer for a six to start a boundary-spree, while Carey also chipped in with runs.
The duo's partnership proved crucial in securing Australia's first-innings lead.
As the day ended, Australia were at 330/4 with Inglis unbeaten on 85 off 111 balls. Carey is batting on 51* off 126 balls.
Renshaw
Renshaw slams 74, surpasses 1,000 Test runs
Renshaw slammed 10 fours en route to his 139-ball 74.
This was his fifth Test fifty, which powered him past 1,000 Test runs. The batter, who also owns two tons, raced to 1,022 runs across 18 Tests at an average of 36.50.
As per Cricinfo, 431 of his runs have come in six Tests against the Proteas at 53.87 (50s: 2, 100: 1).
Notably, he shattered several records with scores worth 190 and 82 in the series opener.
Information
8,500 runs in FC cricket
With his ninth run in the game, Renshaw went past 8,500 runs in First-Class cricket. The 30-year-old now has 27 tons and 26 fifties across 137 First-Class games, as per Cricinfo. This includes 8,565 runs at an average of 38-plus.
Green
Green scores a valuable 65
Green's 65 runs came off 110 balls and included eight boundaries and two sixes.
The all-rounder, who made his Test debut for Australia in December 2020, raced to 1,985 runs at an average of 34.82 across 40 Tests.
He has three centuries and nine half-centuries to his name.
This was his second fifty across six innings versus SA (138 runs at 34.50).
Labuschagne
Marnus Labuschagne records his 5th duck in Test cricket
Labuschagne failed to make things count in the 3rd and final Test versus South Africa.
Day 2 of the contest saw Labuschagne fall for a five-ball duck. Australia were reduced to 58/2 with Labuschagne's dismissal.
Labuschagne managed twin 37s in the first encounter before bagging 14 and 39 in the 2nd clash.
And now, he failed to open the scoring.
Playing his 68th match (122 innings), Labuschagne has 4,857 runs at 42.98 (100s: 11, 50s: 25). He recorded his 5th duck.
Carey
Alex Carey goes past 2,500 runs in Test cricket
Carey crossed the 2,500-run mark in Test cricket with his 38th run.
The wicketkeeper-batter, who earned his first Test cap in December 2021, returned unbeaten on 51 off 126 balls (4 fours). He owns 2,513 runs from 53 matches at an average of 35-plus.
He has three centuries and 13 half-centuries under his belt.
Do you know?
Carey joins these names
Notably, Carey became just the fifth Aussie player to complete 2,500 Test runs as a designated keeper. Adam Gilchrist (5,570), Ian Healy (4,356), Rod Marsh (3,633), and Brad Haddin (3,266) are the other Aussie keepers in the 2,500-run club.
Information
Inglis is on 85*
Inglis is on 85* and will look to convert this score into a hundred on Day 3. Inglis owns one hundred and is chasing his 2nd for the Aussies in this format. Overall, he is also looking to reach his 9th First-Class ton.
Jansen
Marco Jansen completes 100 Test wickets
Jansen has accomplished the landmark of 100 Test wickets.
Jansen, who failed to strike with the new ball, broke the 126-run stand between Renshaw and Green by dismissing the former. This was also his landmark wicket.
The star pacer later got the better of Green as well.
Jansen finished Day 2 with 2/47 from 14 overs.
The left-arm pacer took just 24 Tests to complete 100 Test scalps (101). He averages a stunning 20-plus.