3rd Test: Australia dominate show on Day 2 against SA

Australian openers Matt Renshaw and Travis Head added 58 runs.

Head was dismissed for 41 off 49 balls before Labuschagne perished for a duck, leaving Australia at 58/2.

Cameron Green joined Renshaw and the two forged a strong third-wicket partnership, adding 126 runs.

However, the momentum shifted again as Marco Jansen dismissed both set batters just before the Tea break.

Despite this setback, Josh Inglis and Carey started cautiously in the final session but soon grew confident against Harmer's spin bowling.