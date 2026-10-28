Marnus Labuschagne records his 5th duck in Test cricket: Stats

Labuschagne managed twin 37s in the first encounter before bagging 14 and 39 in the 2nd clash.

And now, he failed to open the scoring.

Playing his 68th match (122 innings), Labuschagne has 4,857 runs at 42.98 (100s: 11, 50s: 25).

As per Cricinfo, he recorded his 5th duck.

Versus South Africa, Labuschagne has 275 runs from 7 matches (11 innings) at 46.61. He recorded his maiden duck.