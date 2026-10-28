Marnus Labuschagne records his 5th duck in Test cricket: Stats
What's the story
Australia's Marnus Labuschagne failed to make things count in the 3rd and final Test versus South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town. Day 2 of the contest saw Labuschagne fall for a five-ball duck. Australia were reduced to 58/2 with Labuschagne's dismissal. Earlier, Australia had bowled South Africa out for 329 on Day 1 before play was called off. Here's more.
Information
Labuschagne falls to Harmer
Matt Renshaw and Travis Head handed Australia a fine 58-run start. Simon Harmer broke the stand by removing Head in the 18th over. In the final ball of the over, Labuschagne too perished. A poor shot ended up in Labuschagne's dismissal, who was caught.
Numbers
Maiden duck for Labuschagne versus the Proteas
Labuschagne managed twin 37s in the first encounter before bagging 14 and 39 in the 2nd clash.
And now, he failed to open the scoring.
Playing his 68th match (122 innings), Labuschagne has 4,857 runs at 42.98 (100s: 11, 50s: 25).
As per Cricinfo, he recorded his 5th duck.
Versus South Africa, Labuschagne has 275 runs from 7 matches (11 innings) at 46.61. He recorded his maiden duck.
Do you know?
4 of Labuschagne's ducks have come in away matches
Labuschagne now has 4 ducks in away matches (home of opposition). From 29 matches (51 innings), he has amassed 1,520 runs at 36.19. He has 2 tons and 8 fifties in away matches.