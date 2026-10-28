Newlands Test, Renshaw and Green rescue Australia with half-centuries: Stats
What's the story
Opening batter Matthew Renshaw and all-rounder Cameron Green put up a strong fight for Australia on Day 2 of the third and deciding Test against South Africa at Newlands, Cape Town. The duo added a 126-run partnership for the third wicket after the Aussies lost back-to-back wickets at the score of 58. Here we look at their performance and stats.
Batting strategy
A vital partnership between the duo
Renshaw, who batted in the middle-order in the first two games, opened with Travis Head after SA posted 329/10 batting first.
The duo added 58 runs before Head was dismissed for a quick-fire 49-ball 41.
Marnus Labuschagne then bagged a five-ball duck as Simon Harmer's twin strikes put the pressure on the visitors.
However, Renshaw was then joined by Green as the duo forged an important partnership.
Wicket impact
Jansen strikes twice after Renshaw-Green stand
Green decided to up the ante, and his aggression rubbed off on Renshaw as runs flowed.
The duo took their side past 150 as both batters completed their respective fifties.
Renshaw was dismissed for 74 after attempting an uppercut to a short delivery from Marco Jansen.
The ball appeared to have gone off the bat's edge, giving Jansen his 100th Test wicket.
Meanwhile, Green was also dismissed by Jansen after scoring a valuable 65.
Stats
1,000 Test runs for Renshaw
Renshaw slammed 10 fours en route to his 139-ball 74.
This was his fifth Test fifty, which powered him past 1,000 Test runs.
The batter, who also owns two tons, has raced to 1,022 runs across 18 Tests at an average of 36.50.
431 of his runs have come in six Tests against the Proteas at 53.87 (50s: 2, 100: 1).
Notably, he shattered several records with scores worth 190 and 82 in the series opener.
Information
8,500 runs in FC cricket
With his ninth run in the game, Renshaw went past 8,500 runs in First-Class cricket. The 30-year-old now has 27 tons and 26 fifties across 137 First-Class games, as per Cricinfo. This includes 8,565 runs at an average of 38-plus.
Green
2,000 Test runs loading for Green
Green's 65 runs came off 110 balls and included eight boundaries and two sixes.
The all-rounder, who made his Test debut for Australia in December 2020, has raced to 1,985 runs at an average of 34.82 across 40 Tests.
He has three centuries and nine half-centuries to his name.
This was his second fifty across six innings versus SA (138 runs at 34.50).