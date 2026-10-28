Newlands Test, Renshaw and Green rescue Australia with half-centuries: Stats

Green decided to up the ante, and his aggression rubbed off on Renshaw as runs flowed.

The duo took their side past 150 as both batters completed their respective fifties.

Renshaw was dismissed for 74 after attempting an uppercut to a short delivery from Marco Jansen.

The ball appeared to have gone off the bat's edge, giving Jansen his 100th Test wicket.

Meanwhile, Green was also dismissed by Jansen after scoring a valuable 65.