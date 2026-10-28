Presenting 5 key highlights of WPL 2027 auction

Australian skipper Sophie Molineux emerged as the most expensive player at the WPL 2027 auction, being bought by the UP Warriorz for ₹1.10 crore.

Molineux, who is a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder, has played in just one edition of the WPL to date.

She represented RCB Women in 2024 and helped them win the title.

However, her stakes have gone up in recent times.

Earlier this year, she led Australia to the Women's T20 World Cup title.