Presenting 5 key highlights of WPL 2027 auction
What's the story
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2027 mini-auction, which was held in Kochi on Wednesday, saw a total of 150 players going under the hammer. The five franchises, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Giants, and UP Warriorz, had only 27 slots to fill. With the bidding event coming to an end, we look at five key highlights of the auction.
#1
Sophie Molineux gets highest bid
Australian skipper Sophie Molineux emerged as the most expensive player at the WPL 2027 auction, being bought by the UP Warriorz for ₹1.10 crore.
Molineux, who is a left-arm spin-bowling all-rounder, has played in just one edition of the WPL to date.
She represented RCB Women in 2024 and helped them win the title.
However, her stakes have gone up in recent times.
Earlier this year, she led Australia to the Women's T20 World Cup title.
#2
Navgire was the mosr expensive India
India batter Kiran Navgire was the first player sold on the day, and her price was the second highest of the auction after Molineux's ₹1.10 crore.
Delhi Capitals acquired her services for ₹75 lakh as UP Warriorz had released her following a four-season stint.
Last year, Navgire shattered the record for the fastest century in women's T20 cricket.
In a blistering innings during the Women's T20 Trophy, Navgire scored a 34-ball century against Punjab and finished with an impressive 106 runs off just 35 balls.
#3
Uma Kashvi becomes the youngest-ever signing
Karnataka all-rounder Uma Kashvi made history by becoming the youngest-ever cricketer to earn a WPL contract.
The 15-year-old was picked up by Delhi Capitals Women for ₹10 lakh.
A right-handed batswoman and off-spin bowler, Kashvi shot to fame after scoring 516 runs at an average of 172 in the recent BCCI Women's Under-15 One-Day Tournament.
Kashvi has also captained Karnataka's Under-15 team and led Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharani Trophy.
#4
First Irish player to be sold at WPL auction.
Orla Prendergast made history by becoming the first Irish player to be sold at the WPL auction.
Gujarat Giants signed the all-rounder for ₹30 lakh at the 2027 bidding event.
As per Cricinfo, the 24-year-old Prendergast has so far featured in 88 WT20Is, scoring 2,054 runs at an average of 30.20 and a strike rate of 122.77.
The tally also includes 69 wickets at a fine economy of 5.76. She owns 14 fifties and a four-wicket haul.
#5
No bids for Sri Lanka star Chamari Athapaththu
Sri Lanka captain Chamari Athapaththu was undoubtedly the biggest name to go unsold at this season's auction.
The 36-year-old, who had a base price of ₹30 lakh, featured in only one WPL season.
UP Warriorz signed her as a replacement for England's Lauren Bell in 2024.
Meanwhile, Athapaththu is among the best all-rounders in WT20I history, having scored 4,311 runs across 173 games at 27.11.
Her tally also includes 92 wickets at an economy rate of 6.66.