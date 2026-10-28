WPL auction: 15-year-old Uma Kashvi becomes the youngest-ever signing

Kashvi, a right-handed batswoman and off-spin bowler, shot to fame after scoring 516 runs at an average of 172 in the recent BCCI Women's Under-15 One-Day Tournament.

Kashvi has also captained Karnataka's Under-15 team and led Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharani Trophy.

Kashvi has also won the Women's Under-19 T20 Trophy, reached the semi-finals of the Women's Under-19 One-Day Trophy, and shared the Karnataka Women's League title, as per reports.