WPL auction: 15-year-old Uma Kashvi becomes the youngest-ever signing
What's the story
Karnataka all-rounder Uma Kashvi has made history by becoming the youngest-ever cricketer to be signed for the Women's Premier League (WPL). The 15-year-old was picked up by Delhi Capitals Women for ₹10 lakh at the WPL 2027 auction on Wednesday. She broke the record of Haryana's Deeya Yadav, who went to DC last year at 16 years of age. She was picked up by DC Women during Round 1 of the acceleration. Here are further details.
Career highlights
Who is Uma Kashvi?
Kashvi, a right-handed batswoman and off-spin bowler, shot to fame after scoring 516 runs at an average of 172 in the recent BCCI Women's Under-15 One-Day Tournament.
Kashvi has also captained Karnataka's Under-15 team and led Bengaluru Blasters in the Maharani Trophy.
Kashvi has also won the Women's Under-19 T20 Trophy, reached the semi-finals of the Women's Under-19 One-Day Trophy, and shared the Karnataka Women's League title, as per reports.
Do you know?
Her experience at Royal Challengers Bengaluru
Kashvi has also trained with Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women. As per Deccan Herald, she said the experience taught her the importance of an aggressive approach and backing herself.
Twitter Post
Youngest!
The moment history was created at #TATAWPLAuction 2027 🔨✨— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) October 28, 2026
🎥 15-year-old Uma Kashvi becomes the 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙣𝙜𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙥𝙡𝙖𝙮𝙚𝙧 𝙨𝙤𝙡𝙙 at a #TATAWPL Auction 💙@DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/ArItcPrwR9
Twitter Post
DC Women!
Youngest player in the WPL history and ready to make some headlines 🥵— Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) October 28, 2026
Uma Kashvi, Dilli mein aapka swagat hai 💙❤️ pic.twitter.com/aITT4i4tZY