WPL 2027 auction: UPW land Sophie Molineux for ₹1.10 crore
What's the story
UP Warriorz have landed Sophie Molineux at the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction on Wednesday. UPW raised the paddle at ₹50 lakh which as Molineux's base price. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women also joined and took the price to ₹1 crore. RCB made a ₹1.05 crore bid before UPW sealed the deal for ₹1.10 crore and that was the final price.
Twitter Post
Aussie power!
Another star Aussie signing for @upwarriorz 👏— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) October 28, 2026
Sophie Molineux joins them for a whopping INR 1.1 Crore 🔥#TATAWPL | #TATAWPLAuction pic.twitter.com/cdPTQujal1
Information
Molineux is a WPL winner
Molineux has played in just one edition of the WPL to date. She represented RCB Women in WPL 2024 and helped them win the title. She played 10 matches and picked 12 scalps at 23.16. With the bat, she scored 78 runs from 7 innings at 13.