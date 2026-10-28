UP Warriorz have landed Sophie Molineux (Image Source: X/@ICC)

WPL 2027 auction: UPW land Sophie Molineux for ₹1.10 crore

By Rajdeep Saha 06:14 pm Oct 28, 202606:14 pm

What's the story

UP Warriorz have landed Sophie Molineux at the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction on Wednesday. UPW raised the paddle at ₹50 lakh which as Molineux's base price. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women also joined and took the price to ₹1 crore. RCB made a ₹1.05 crore bid before UPW sealed the deal for ₹1.10 crore and that was the final price.