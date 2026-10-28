WPL auction: Who is GG's new recruit Orla Prendergast? Details
What's the story
Orla Prendergast has made history by becoming the first Irish player to be sold at a Women's Premier League (WPL) auction. Gujarat Giants have signed the all-rounder for ₹30 lakh at the 2027 bidding event. The signing comes as a major boost for the Giants, given Prendergast's impressive Women's T20I record this year. She has scored 455 runs in 15 matches at an average of 35 and a strike rate of 128.89, while also taking 15 wickets during this period.
Player profile
Coach Klinger praises Prendergast's versatility and leadership skills
Giants coach Michael Klinger praised Prendergast's versatility and leadership skills.
He said, "The versatility she can give us in our squad whether there's an injury, whether we want another overseas medium-pace option."
Klinger also noted that Prendergast could bat in the top six or seven positions, making her a valuable addition to the squad.
Career milestones
Prendergast has been taking giant strides
Prendergast made her WT20I debut against the Netherlands in August 2019 and her WODI debut in October 2021.
Her international career stats show her prowess as a true all-rounder with significant contributions in both white-ball formats.
In September 2025, Prendergast was named the ICC Women's Player of the Month for August after a string of impressive performances for Ireland.
She was on a roll during the 2025 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, scoring 244 runs and taking seven wickets.
Stats
Here are her numbers
As per Cricinfo, the 24-year-old Prendergast has so far featured in 88 WT20Is, scoring 2,054 runs at an average of 30.20 and a strike rate of 122.77.
The tally also includes 69 wickets at a fine economy of 5.76. She owns 14 fifties and a four-wicket haul.
Her 50 WODI appearances have resulted in 1,330 runs at 31.66 and 30 wickets at an economy of 5.05.