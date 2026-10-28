WPL auction: Who is GG's new recruit Orla Prendergast? Details

Prendergast made her WT20I debut against the Netherlands in August 2019 and her WODI debut in October 2021.

Her international career stats show her prowess as a true all-rounder with significant contributions in both white-ball formats.

In September 2025, Prendergast was named the ICC Women's Player of the Month for August after a string of impressive performances for Ireland.

She was on a roll during the 2025 ICC Women's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier, scoring 244 runs and taking seven wickets.