About 300 traders block GST team over inspection in Sowcarpet
India
GST officials got stuck inside a Sowcarpet steel shop on Thursday after about 300 local traders blocked their exit, saying the inspection wasn't legal and demanding answers from higher-ups.
The team, led by Superintendent Nishanth, with Inspectors Azeez and Sushil, couldn't leave until things calmed down.
Police escort GST team, 6 detained
After hours inside and some tense back-and-forth, police stepped in around 8pm to mediate and safely escort the GST team out.
At least six people were detained for questioning, and authorities are now looking into what happened.