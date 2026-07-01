England's Sam Curran has a new bowling weapon: The 'moonball'
What's the story
As batting continues to dominate T20 cricket, bowlers are searching for smarter ways to stay ahead. England all-rounder Sam Curran has introduced the 'moonball', an exceptionally slow delivery that relies on deception instead of speed. Rather than overpowering batters, it disrupts their rhythm, offering Curran an effective option during pressure situations in limited-overs cricket. Here are key details of the moonball.
Moonball
Dramatically reduced pace on offer
The moonball is bowled with a familiar action but at a dramatically reduced pace, causing the ball to travel in a high, looping arc before dipping toward the batter, as per Cricinfo.
Because the release closely resembles Curran's regular delivery, opponents often commit to their shot too early.
The unusual flight and lack of pace frequently result in mistimed strokes and simple catching opportunities.
Concept
Curran refines the concept
Although the delivery has recently gained attention through Curran, the underlying idea is not entirely new.
Earlier cricketers experimented with ultra-slow variations to upset a batter's timing, but such deliveries were rarely used consistently.
Curran has refined the concept for today's fast-paced T20 game, where subtle changes in pace can be just as valuable as outright speed.
Surprise weapon
A calculated surprise
The moonball is designed to be a surprise weapon rather than a stock delivery.
Bowling it too often reduces its effectiveness, while poor execution can make it easy to attack.
When used at the right moment, however, it creates doubt, breaks a batter's momentum and demonstrates how innovation continues to shape modern cricket's tactical battles.
Twitter Post
Moonball: Have a look!
Beaten by the pace 😉— The Hundred (@thehundred) August 6, 2025
Sam Curran's Spirit-crushing slow ball is your @KPNutsOfficial Play of the Day!#TheHundred pic.twitter.com/WPcyxTpNrU