CWG 2026: India's Lovepreet Singh wins silver medal in weightlifting
What's the story
Indian weightlifter Lovepreet Singh has won the silver medal at 2026 Commonwealth Games (CWG). He finished 2nd in men's +110kg weightlifting event with a total of 388kg. New Zealand's David Liti managed to set a new Games Record in clean and jerk, and won the gold medal. England's Andrew Griffiths finished third and sealed the bronze medal.
Twitter Post
Medal!
Unbelievable effort from Lovepreet Singh to win the Silver Medal in the Men’s 110+ kg Weightlifting event.— Team India (@WeAreTeamIndia) July 30, 2026
With a Games Record in Snatch, he fell short only to a monumental lift from his counterpart.
Congratulations to him on a well deserved medal finish 👏#WeAreTeamIndia |… pic.twitter.com/Cel9nPbjSH
Summary
Summary of Lovepreet's performance
Lovepreet led the men's +110kg final after the snatch event. His best lift of 176kg, a Games Record, was 10kg better than second-placed Liti.
Lovepreet started with a successful snatch of 168kg. He followed it up with a lift of 173kg.
He finished with 176kg thereafter.
In clean & jerk, Lovepreet lifted 205kg and 212kg before faltering while lifting 217kg.
Do you know?
Liti stuns Loverpreet to win gold
As mentioned, Lovepreet tried to lift 217kg in clean & jerk but failed. At that moment, Liti needed to lift 223kg to win the gold. And the New Zealander did so to claim the gold medal in stunning fashion.
Information
3rd major medal for Lovepreet
Lovepreet won his 2nd CWG medal for India. At the 2022 CWG in Birmingham, he had won a bronze medal in 109kg category. At the 2021 Commonwealth Championships, Lovepreet won the silver in 109kg category.