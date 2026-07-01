CWG 2026: India's Lovepreet Singh wins silver medal in weightlifting

Lovepreet led the men's +110kg final after the snatch event. His best lift of 176kg, a Games Record, was 10kg better than second-placed Liti.

Lovepreet started with a successful snatch of 168kg. He followed it up with a lift of 173kg.

He finished with 176kg thereafter.

In clean & jerk, Lovepreet lifted 205kg and 212kg before faltering while lifting 217kg.