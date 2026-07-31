Maharashtra: 5 dead, several feared trapped as Bhiwandi building collapses
What's the story
A four-storey residential building in Bhiwandi, Maharashtra, collapsed late on Thursday night. The incident took place at the Kohinoor Building in Balaji Nagar around 11:30pm, according to NDTV. Five people are reported to have died, and several others are feared trapped under the rubble. The building had been declared dangerous by local authorities and was undergoing repairs at the time of the collapse.
Rescue efforts
NDRF, local fire brigade involved in rescue operation
Rescue teams have launched a large-scale operation to find survivors from the debris.
A body has been recovered from the wreckage, and an injured boy was rescued and rushed to a nearby hospital.
The rescue operation involves personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Thane Disaster Response Force, and local fire brigade. Heavy earth-moving machinery has also been pressed into service at the site.
Pre-collapse warning
Residents heard 'loud cracking sounds' before collapse
Before the incident, residents had heard "loud cracking sounds" from the building around 9:00pm. Fearing a disaster, locals helped evacuate many families to safety.
However, some occupants were still inside when the 'B' wing of the building caved in.
The structure had 48 rooms with 12 on each floor and was undergoing repairs when it collapsed.