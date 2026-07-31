US may charge $100,000 fee for international students' work permit
What's the story
The Trump administration in the United States is reportedly considering a $100,000 fee for international students who wish to work in the country after graduation. The proposed fee would be levied on the Optional Practical Training (OPT) program, which currently allows international students to work in the US for up to one year post-graduation without a separate work visa. STEM graduates can extend this period by an additional two years.
Financial burden
Fee could exclude genuine talent from contributing to US economy
The proposed fee, which is over ₹95 lakh at current exchange rates, could make it difficult for many families to afford.
Proponents of the idea claim that OPT has been exploited for visa fraud and overstays.
However, critics argue that this move would only serve to exclude genuine talent from contributing to the US economy.
Enrollment impact
India is the largest source of international students in US
India is the largest source of international students in the US, with over 3.63 lakh enrolled in 2024-25.
OPT plays a crucial role in attracting these students, as nearly 40% participate in the program.
A $100,000 fee could deter Indian students from choosing STEM programs in the US and push them toward other countries like Canada, the UK, Germany, or Australia.
Enrollment decline
Indian student enrollment in US declining
Indian student enrollment in the US has already been declining, with new enrollments falling by nearly 45% between August 2024 and August 2025, according to US government arrival data.
Visa application concerns were cited by 96% of American institutions as the top reason for this decline.
The proposed OPT fee and recent H-1B visa application fee increase could further deter Indian students from pursuing education opportunities in the United States.
Fee controversy
Similar $100,000 charge on H-1B visa applications blocked by court
The proposed OPT fee comes after a similar $100,000 charge on new H-1B visa applications earlier this year.
This move faced legal challenges and was blocked by a federal appeals court in Boston last week amid pushback from big tech companies.
Reports have stated that the Trump administration's efforts to limit foreign workers through these fees have raised concerns among education consultants and potential students alike.