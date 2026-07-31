Trump announces 'historic' deal for complete disarmament of Hamas
What's the story
United States President Donald Trump has announced a "historic" agreement for the complete disarmament of Hamas and other armed groups in Gaza. The deal also includes the gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces from the region, a senior Hamas official reportedly said. "An agreement has been reached regarding the issue of weapons... Furthermore, an agreement has been reached on a gradual withdrawal of (Israeli forces)" from the strip, a senior Hamas official told Agence France-Presse (AFP).
Peace plan
Disarmament to take place in 'carefully structured phases': Trump
Trump's announcement was made on his Truth Social platform, where he described the disarmament process as "carefully structured phases."
He said, "As disarmament is completed, Israeli forces will withdraw, and the International Stabilization Force will work with a new Palestinian police force to take responsibility for Gaza being safe for its residents and its neighbors."
The second phase of Trump's 20-point peace plan involves Hamas's disarmament and gradual withdrawal of Israeli forces.
Transition roadmap
Roadmap offers balanced and pragmatic path forward
The plan also envisages a group of Palestinian technocrats, the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza (NCAG), to govern during Gaza's transitional phase.
A diplomatic source told AFP that they are advancing a roadmap offering "a balanced and pragmatic path forward," with no exceptions for any kind of weapons or people.
The source added this would create "a process for the elimination of all tunnels, depots of weapons and any weapons production facilities."
Ongoing negotiations
Proposed deal does not satisfactorily address Israeli demands
A Hamas source told AFP that the group is "awaiting the Israeli response to the amendments we recently submitted to the mediators."
These amendments concerned two articles in Trump's roadmap.
An Israeli political source told the news agency that the proposed deal does not "satisfactorily" address Israeli demands for complete disarmament and demilitarization of Gaza.