About 40 guests fall ill after wedding lunch in Vanapalli
India
A wedding in Vanapalli village, Andhra Pradesh, took an unexpected turn when about 40 guests, mostly from the bride's side, fell sick after lunch on Thursday.
Police believe eating two meals too close together may have triggered symptoms like vomiting and discomfort.
Twenty 8 admitted to Kothapeta hospital
By evening, 28 people were admitted to Kothapeta Government Hospital while others had milder issues.
District Collector R. Mahesh Kumar assured that everyone is now stable.
Local leaders visited the hospital to check on patients, and food poisoning was suspected.