Made too many mistakes: Shreyas Iyer on defeat against SRH

Punjab Kings (PBKS) captain Shreyas Iyer has admitted that his team made too many mistakes in their recent 33-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) . The loss saw PBKS lose their top spot on the IPL points table. "We dropped too many catches," Iyer said after the match, acknowledging his team's poor fielding performance. In the first innings, PBKS dropped three catches and missed one stumping chance, allowing SRH to post a massive total of 235 for four.

Match analysis We weren't comprehensive enough: Iyer Iyer further explained that the dropped catches at the start of SRH's innings could have easily reduced their score by 30-40 runs. He also noted that the wicket kept getting slower and cutters were holding up a bit, which contributed to their performance. "So, we weren't comprehensive enough on the field, nor in bowling, nor in batting," Iyer said. He praised SRH for playing comprehensive cricket and showing them how to win a match.

Bowling woes Chahal's tough luck in the match Yuzvendra Chahal had a particularly unlucky spell in the match, giving away just 32 runs while taking one wicket. He had a catch dropped and a stumping missed off his bowling in the same over. Despite creating 16 catching chances this IPL season, eight have been dropped (catching efficiency of 50%). Among all bowlers who've created four or more chances this year, none have had a higher percentage of catches dropped than Chahal.

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Player praise Praise for Chahal from Iyer Iyer praised Chahal for his fearless attitude and fantastic performance against left-handers. He said he had asked Chahal to be attacking, especially when new batsmen were in, as it was crucial to get wickets at that point. However, the PBKS captain reiterated that their inability to take catches was the biggest setback for them in this match.

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