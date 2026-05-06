IPL 2026, Cooper Connolly slams unbeaten 107 versus SRH: Stats

Punjab Kings (PBKS) suffered a 33-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. Chasing 236 runs to win, PBKS batter Cooper Connolly shone for his side with a superb unbeaten 107 from 59 balls. He was the lone fighter for his side. Notably, this was his maiden T20 hundred. Here are further details.

Knock Connolly carries PBKS past 200 Connolly got to his hundred from 57 balls with a four off Shivang Kumar in the 20th over. The Aussie international smashed 7 fours and 8 sixes (SR: 181.36). He walked in early when his side was 4/1. Soon PBKS were reduced to 4/2. Connolly added 40 runs alongside Marcus Stoinis, 47 with Suryansh Shedge and another 68 runs with Marco Jansen.

Stats 7th fifty-plus score for Connolly in T20s Connolly, who made his IPL debut this season, has raced to 377 runs from 10 matches at 53.85. In addition to a century, he owns 2 fifties. His strike rate is 171.36. Overall in T20s, Connolly has amassed 1,247 runs from 62 matches (54 innings) at 29.69, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his maiden T20 hundred (50s: 6). His strike rate is 142.35.

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