Paris Saint-Germain hold Bayern Munich, reach Champions League final: Stats

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) secured their place in the UEFA Champions League 2025-26 final after a 1-1 draw against Bayern Munich in the 2nd leg of their last-four clash. The French side advanced with a 6-5 aggregate score over two legs. Ousmane Dembele scored early for PSG, capitalizing on Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's cross just three minutes into the match. Harry Kane scored a late equalizer for Bayern but it wasn't enough to change the outcome of the tie.

Match dynamics PSG's solid defense stifles Bayern's attack PSG put up a strong defense to neutralize Bayern's attacking threat. Despite having a two-goal aggregate deficit at half-time, Bayern struggled to find the back of the net after the break. Desire Doue and Kvaratskhelia both tested Manuel Neuer after half-time while substitute Bradley Barcola went close late on as Bayern failed to find solutions against PSG's solid defense.

Final moments Late goal from Kane gives Bayern hope, but not enough PSG's goalkeeper Matvey Safonov had to deal with comfortable saves from Olise and Luis Diaz in the second half. However, Kane scored a left-footed finish with his only real opportunity of the night in the dying minutes of the match. Despite this late effort, Bayern's hopes of reaching the final were dashed as they failed to score again before full-time.

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Upcoming clash PSG to face Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final With this victory, PSG will now take on Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League final on May 30. Arsenal took down Atletico Madrid 2-1 in the 1st semi-final. They won the 2nd leg 1-0. Meanwhile, last season, PSG had beaten Arsenal 3-1 on aggregate. Despite being favorites, PSG will face a tough challenge from an improved Arsenal side that gave them a tough time last season.

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Information Here are the match stats Bayern had six shots on target from 18 attempts. PSG had 15 attempts with 7 shots being on target. The Bavarians had 40 touches in the opposition box compared to PSG's 17. Bayern had 65.60% ball possession and completed 496 passes. PSG earned 8 corners with Bayern managing 1.

Numbers Kvaratskhelia attains these magical numbers Kvaratskhelia's assist for Dembele meant only three players have been directly involved in 15+ goals in the knockout round stages of the Champions League for PSG. He joined Dembele and Kylian Mbappe. As per Squawka, Kvaratskhelia also became the first player to score or assist in seven consecutive knockout stage appearances in the same Champions League campaign. From 15 Champions League games this season, Kvaratskhelia owns six assists and 10 goals. He has 7 goals and 3 assists in the knockout stages this season.

Information Dembele races to 19 goals for PSG this season Dembele now has seven goals and two assists from 12 Champions League games this season. Overall this season, the Frenchman has amassed 19 goals in all competitions from 36 games.

Kane Kane finishes his UCL season with 14 goals Bayern's Kane finished his Champions League campaign with 14 goals and 2 assists from 13 matches. He is the 2nd-highest scorer this season after Real Madrid's Mbappe (15). Overall, he has raced to 55 goals for the Bavarians this season from 48 matches in all competitions. Kane has smashed 140 goals for Bayern from 144 games in what is his 3rd season with the club.