IPL 2026, SRH hand PBKS their 3rd successive defeat: Stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) defeated Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season in Hyderabad on Wednesday. SRH posted a mammoth score of 235/4. The innings was led by Heinrich Klaasen's explosive knock of 69 runs and Ishan Kishan 's solid contribution of 55 runs. In response, PBKS managed 202/7 to lose by 33 runs. Cooper Connolly hit a superb unbeaten century for his side but it went in vain. Here's more.

Information 3rd straight defeat for PBKS; SRH go top This was PBKS's 3rd straight defeat this season. Before the loss against SRH, they were beaten by RR and GT respectively. After 10 games, PBKS remain on 13 points. On the other hand, SRH own 7 wins and 4 defeats from 11 games. They have raced to 14 points and are top of the standings.

Match highlights Abhishek, Head provide aggressive start to SRH The match, played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, saw SRH take full advantage of a flat pitch. They raced to 11/0 after the first over and reached the 50-run mark (54) in just 3.2 overs. However, PBKS's Lockie Ferguson provided a key breakthrough by dismissing Abhishek Sharma after he had hit him for a six earlier in the over. Despite this setback, Travis Head kept up the aggression as SRH finished their powerplay at an impressive 79/1.

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Missed opportunities Ishan Kishan capitalizes on fielding blunders Yuzvendra Chahal gave PBKS a much-needed breakthrough by dismissing Head with a googly. However, the team failed to capitalize on this opportunity, plagued by a string of expensive fielding blunders. Kishan capitalized on these chances, scoring an important 55 off 32 balls. He reached his half-century in just 28 balls after hitting Vijaykumar Vyshak for three consecutive sixes over fine leg, straight down the ground and over wide long-on.

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Stellar performance Klaasen, PBKS's poor fielding costs them dearly Klaasen continued his brilliant form. He was dropped early on 9 but made PBKS pay dearly for it. His consistency this season has been remarkable with a double-digit score in every game. He was part of an 88-run stand alongside Kishan and another 63-run partnership with Nitish Kumar Reddy. Klaasen was dismissed in the 20th over for a well made 69. Reddy finished on an unbeaten 29.

Information Summary of the PBKS bowlers Arshdeep bowled 4 overs and managed 1/43. Marco Jansen was expensive. He went wicketless and gave away 61 runs off 4 overs. Ferguson finished with 1/41. Chahal was the pick of the bowlers and clocked 1/32. Vyshak went for 1/54 from his 4 overs.

Duo 3rd-fastest team 50 for SRH Opening batsmen Abhishek and Head toyed with the PBKS bowlers and completed a fifty-plus stand in just 3.2 overs. Notably, this became SRH's 3rd-fastest team 50 in IPL, as per Cricbuzz. The record for SRH's fastest team 50 was set by the two in just 2.4 overs vs Delhi Capitals, Delhi, 2024. The 2nd-fastest team 50 for SRH was also clocked by these two. SRH completed 50 runs in just 3.1 overs against the Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2024.

Duo Key numbers for Abhishek and Head Abhishek scored a 13-ball 35. He slammed 2 fours and 4 sixes. In 11 games this season, he has amassed 475 runs with his strike rate being 210-plus. Abhishek now owns 2,291 runs in the IPL at 29.71. Overall in T20s, he has smashed 5,716 runs at 33.42. On the other hand, Head hit a 19-ball 38 (4s: 3, 6s: 3). From 11 games this season, he owns 361 runs at 32.81. Head surpassed 4,900 T20 runs (4,913) at 30.32.

Kishan Kishan slams his 21st half-century in IPL Kishan's 32-ball 55 had four sixes and two fours. In 130 IPL games, raced to 3,407 runs at 29.88. This was his 21st fifty (100s: 1). His strike rate is 142.19. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus PBKS, Kishan now has 338 runs from 16 matches at 22.53 (50s: 2). In IPL 2026, Kishan slammed his 4th fifty. He owns 409 runs at 37.18.

Do you know? 39th T20 fifty for Kishan Overall in the 20-over format, Kishan has amassed 6,728 runs from 240 matches (231 innings) at 31.14. He hammered his 39th T20 fifty besides owning 7 hundreds. His strike rate is 144.28.

Klaasen Klaasen hammers his 5th half-century of IPL 2026 Klaasen's 69-run knock from 43 balls had three fours and 4 sixes. With this effort, he got to 1,974 runs in the IPL from 60 matches (56 innings) at 42.91. He registered his 12th fifty (100s: 2). His strike rate is 166.44. As per ESPNcricinfo, Klaasen has amassed 180 runs from 6 IPL games against PBKS at 45. This was his maiden fifty against PBKS.

Information Orange Cap holder in IPL 2026 Klaasen is the current Orange Cap holder in IPL 2026. From 11 matches, he owns a tally of 494 runs at 54.88. This was his 5th fifty of the season. He has hit 36 fours and 23 sixes.

Do you know? 42nd T20 fifty for Klaasen Overall in T20s, Klaasen now has 6,680 runs from 287 matches (264 innings) at 32.27. He smashed his 42nd fifty (100s: 3). His strike rate is 150.38. He has slammed 364 sixes and another 437 fours.

Duel Arshdeep dismisses Kishan for 5th time (IPL) A slower ball short from Arshdeep on the stumps saw Kishan go on the back foot to pull. He mistimed it and Suryansh Shedge completed a catch at deep mid-wicket. As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishan fell prey to left-arm pacer Arshdeep 5 times in the IPL across 8 innings. Kishan has managed to score 42 runs off 24 balls in this duel at a strike rate of 175. He averages a dismal 8.4 against the pacer. Arshdeep has bowled 8 dot balls besides being hit for 5 fours and 2 sixes.

Chase How did the chase pan out? Centurion Connolly walked in early when his side was 4/1. Soon PBKS were reduced to 4/2. Skipper Shreyas Iyer also faltered, scoring 5 as PBKS got reduced to 23/3. Connolly added 40 runs alongside Marcus Stoinis, 47 with Suryansh Shedge and another 68 runs with Marco Jansen. He was the lone fighter for his side with a few cameos elsewhere. It was his unbeaten 107 that helped PBKS get past 200.

Information Summary of SRH's bowlers Cummins shone with 2/34 from his 4 overs. Reddy bowled 2 overs and managed 1/11. Eshan Malinga clocked 1/36 from his 4 overs. Sakib Hussain finished with 1/40 from 4 overs. Shivang Kumar bowled 4 overs and managed 2/45. Harsh Dubey bowled 2 overs and clocked 0/36.

Connolly Maiden T20 hundred from Connolly's blade Connolly, who made his IPL debut this season, raced to 377 runs from 10 matches at 53.85. In addition to a century, he owns 2 fifties. His strike rate is 171.36. Overall in T20s, Connolly has amassed 1,247 runs from 62 matches (54 innings) at 29.69, as per ESPNcricinfo. This was his maiden T20 hundred (50s: 6). His strike rate is 142.35.

Feats Connolly attains these IPL feats Connolly is now the 15th PBKS batter with an IPL hundred. Notably, he became the 2nd PBKS batter with an IPL hundred against SRH after Chris Gayle, who slammed 104* in the IPL 2018 season. As per Cricbuzz, at the age of 22 years and 257 days, Connolly became the youngest overseas batter to score a century in IPL, surpassing Quinton de Kock's record (23y 122d).