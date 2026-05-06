Arshdeep Singh dismisses Ishan Kishan for 5th time (IPL): Stats

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh dismissed Sunrisers Hyderbad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan in Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. Kishan played a strong hand for SRH after being handed two lives. He scored a fluent 55-run knock as SRH posted 235/4 in Hyderabad. Notably, he was out to Arshdeep for the 5th time in the competition's history.

Information Arshdeep deceives Kishan with a slower ball Arshdeep broke an 88-run stand between Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen in the 15th over of SRH's innings. A slower ball short on the stumps saw Kishan go on the back foot to pull. He mistimed it and Suryansh Shedge completed a catch at deep mid-wicket.

Stats Kishan averages a dismal 8.4 against Arshdeep As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishan has fallen prey to left-arm pacer Arshdeep 5 times in the IPL across 8 innings. Kishan has managed to score 42 runs off 24 balls in this duel at a strike rate of 175. He averages a dismal 8.4 against the pacer. Arshdeep has bowled 8 dot balls besides being hit for 5 fours and 2 sixes.

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