Arshdeep Singh dismisses Ishan Kishan for 5th time (IPL): Stats
What's the story
Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh dismissed Sunrisers Hyderbad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan in Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. Kishan played a strong hand for SRH after being handed two lives. He scored a fluent 55-run knock as SRH posted 235/4 in Hyderabad. Notably, he was out to Arshdeep for the 5th time in the competition's history.
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Arshdeep deceives Kishan with a slower ball
Arshdeep broke an 88-run stand between Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen in the 15th over of SRH's innings. A slower ball short on the stumps saw Kishan go on the back foot to pull. He mistimed it and Suryansh Shedge completed a catch at deep mid-wicket.
Stats
Kishan averages a dismal 8.4 against Arshdeep
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishan has fallen prey to left-arm pacer Arshdeep 5 times in the IPL across 8 innings. Kishan has managed to score 42 runs off 24 balls in this duel at a strike rate of 175. He averages a dismal 8.4 against the pacer. Arshdeep has bowled 8 dot balls besides being hit for 5 fours and 2 sixes.
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Kishan slams his 21st half-century in IPL
Kishan's 32-ball 55 had four sixes and two fours. In 130 IPL games, he has raced to 3,407 runs at 29.88. This was his 21st fifty (100s: 1). His strike rate is 142.19.