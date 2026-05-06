Ishan Kishan slams his 21st half-century in IPL: Key stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) batter Ishan Kishan shone against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. The southpaw walked in when SRH were 54/1 after 3.3 overs. He shared a 30-run stand alongside Travis Head before stitching an 88-run partnership for the 3rd wicket alongside an in-form Heinrich Klaasen. Kishan perished in the 15th over.

Knock Kishan makes PBKS pay After scoring 8 runs off 8 balls in the 30-run partnership with Head, Kishan smashed 47 runs off 24 balls in the 88-run stand that followed. Notably, he was dropped by Lockie Ferguson in the 11th over and then Prabhsimran Singh missed a great stumping chance. In the 14th over, Kishan smashed a hat-trick of sixes against Vijaykumar Vyshak to complete his fifty.

Stats 2nd IPL fifty against PBKS; 400-plus runs this season Kishan's 32-ball 55 had four sixes and two fours. In 130 IPL games, he has raced to 3,407 runs at 29.88. This was his 21st fifty (100s: 1). His strike rate is 142.19. As per ESPNcricinfo, versus PBKS, Kishan now has 338 runs from 16 matches at 22.53 (50s: 2). In IPL 2026, Kishan slammed his 4th fifty. He owns 409 runs at 37.18.

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