Heinrich Klaasen hammers his 5th half-century of IPL 2026: Stats

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) put up a formidable total of 235/4 in their 20 overs against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on Wednesday. The match is being played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. Heinrich Klaasen and Ishan Kishan were the stars of the innings, scoring 69 and 55 runs respectively. Notably, the in-form Klaasen stood tall with two fifty-plus partnerships.

Stellar performance Klaasen shines with another brilliant knock Klaasen came in when SRH were 84/2 in the 7th over. He went on to add an 88-run stand alongside Kishan for the 3rd wicket. After Kishan's dismissal, Klaasen kept the aggressive pace going with his wide range of shots. He added another 63-run stand for the 4th wicket alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy. In the 18th over, he completed his fifty. In the final over, Klaasen dispatched Vijaykumar Vyshak for a six and a four before perishing.

Information Orange Cap holder in IPL 2026 Klaasen is the current Orange Cap holder in IPL 2026. From 11 matches, he owns a tally of 494 runs at 54.88. This was his 5th fifty of the season. He has hit 36 fours and 23 sixes.

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Stats 12th IPL fifty from Klaasen's blade Klaasen's 69-run knock from 43 balls had three fours and 4 sixes. With this effort, he now owns 1,974 runs in the IPL from 60 matches (56 innings) at 42.91. He registered his 12th fifty (100s: 2). His strike rate is 166.44. As per ESPNcricinfo, Klaasen has raced to 180 runs from 6 IPL games against PBKS at 45. This was his maiden fifty against PBKS.

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