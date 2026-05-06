Decoding the fastest team 50 for Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) got off to a solid start against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Match 49 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season on May 6. Opening batsmen Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head toyed with the PBKS bowlers and completed a fifty-plus stand in just 3.2 overs. Notably, this became SRH's 3rd-fastest team 50 in IPL, as per Cricbuzz. Here are the details.

#1 2.4 overs vs DC, Delhi, 2024 In the IPL 2024 season, SRH went on to complete 50 runs in just 2.4 overs versus Delhi Capitals (DC) on April 20. The combination of Head and Abhishek achieved the same in just 2.4 overs. Notably, the opening duo added an 131-run opening stand before Abhishek departed for a 12-ball 46 off the 2nd ball of the 7th over.

#2 3.1 overs vs LSG, Hyderabad, 2024 In the IPL 2024 season, SRH completed 50 runs in just 3.1 overs against the Lucknow Super Giants on May 8. Batting first, LSG scored 165/4 in 20 overs. Chasing a target of 166, SRH openers Abhishek and Head got the job done in just 9.4 overs. They scored 167/0 with Abhishek scoring 75* off 28 balls. Head smashed an unbeaten 30-ball 89.

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