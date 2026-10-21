About 47.75 million hectares of India's farmland could suit agrivoltaics
India
Nearly a third of India's farmland could potentially be suitable for agrivoltaics, which is about 47.75 million hectares.
States like Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh together account for nearly half of the estimated potential.
Indian government to lower agrivoltaics costs
While agrivoltaics sounds promising, it's pricey to set up and tough for most small farmers, who actually make up around 85% of India's farmers.
To help bridge the gap, the government is working on new policies (possibly under PM-KUSUM) and schemes to make solar panels more affordable and help with polysilicon, a key raw material used in manufacturing solar cells.
The goal: make clean energy a real option for more Indian farms.