3 Indian stars who never featured in ODI World Cup

VVS Laxman is perhaps the most debatable miss in this section.

Despite being India's rescuer and even showing promise in ODIs, he never received the World Cup cap.

Apart from his 134 Test appearances for India, Laxman also featured in 86 ODIs.

He racked up 2,338 runs at an average of with six centuries, three of which came in Australia.

Laxman's last ODI was in 2006.