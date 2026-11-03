About 500 Delhi Police officers demand limits on lawyers' access
On Monday, about 500 Delhi Police officers gathered outside their headquarters, led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Manasvi Vashishta, to push for five key demands.
They want a proper way to handle disputes with lawyers, a committee for complaints, and better court security.
They're also asking that the FIR registered on Vashishta's complaint against lawyers should not be quashed, and limit lawyers' access to police offices.
Manasvi Vashishta suspended, defends protest
This all kicked off after Vashishta and another officer were transferred following an incident where a lawyer was hurt in Shahdara. Vashishta was even suspended soon after.
In a video, he explained the protest isn't against lawyers but about standing up for police rights: Vashishta said that they were going to gather not against the advocates but against those who misuse the power.