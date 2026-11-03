About 500 Delhi Police officers protest over lawyers' threats
On Monday, about 500 Delhi Police officers gathered outside their headquarters, upset over recent threats from lawyers.
Led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Manasvi Vashishta, they called for legal action against specific lawyers and asked for better protection at work.
This all started after a clash in Shahdara last month, which led to some officers being transferred.
Police demand FIR action, committee
During the protest, senior officers promised to look into Vashishta's transfer order.
The police are pushing for action against those named in Vashishta's first information report (FIR) and want clear rules for handling disputes with lawyers.
They are also asking for a committee to address grievances, making this the first police protest outside headquarters on Jai Singh Road since November 2019 and highlighting growing tension between the police and lawyers.