Rashtrapati Bhavan's Republic Day invites celebrate Northeast craftsmanship

President Droupadi Murmu 's "At Home" reception for India's Republic Day on January 26, 2026, comes with a unique touch. Instead of the usual printed cards, guests have received handcrafted bamboo boxes made by artisans from all eight Northeastern states. The initiative was spearheaded by the National Institute of Design (NID), Ahmedabad, under professors Andrea Noronha, Dr CS Susanth, and Dr Ashok Mondal.

Artisan collaboration Craftsmanship and cultural representation in invite boxes The project was completed in around three-and-a-half months, divided into two phases. The first phase involved sourcing materials and handcrafted items from villages across the Northeastern states for 45 days. This was followed by another 45 days of assembling the invitation boxes at NID's Ahmedabad campus. Around 200 rural artisans and toolmakers were involved in creating these unique pieces, with nearly 100 students and faculty members helping assemble them at NID.

Cultural showcase Northeastern states represented in unique Republic Day invites Each bamboo-mat box represents a specific Northeastern state, with the formal invitation text engraved on a wooden slate. The boxes also contain handcrafted items such as Assam's Gogona jaw harp and Tripura's cane jewelry. Nagaland's stinging nettle fiber textile is another highlight, showcasing an ancient weaving technique still practiced by a few artisans. Mizoram's Puan Chei textile and Manipur's Longpi black pottery are also included in these unique keepsakes.

Alumni impact NID's alumni network crucial for sourcing rare crafts Noronha emphasized that long-standing relationships were instrumental in bringing these crafts to life. The NID alumni network played a crucial role in identifying artisans who still practice rare techniques, like Nagaland's stinging nettle fabric. Without their connections within these communities, the project may not have come together as it did. The 2026 Republic Day invite boxes are designed to outlast the event and can be used as wall hangings. India Post employees have been delivering these boxes to guests.

