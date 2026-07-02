Abuse videos at Little Buds Day Care prompt police action India Jul 02, 2026

A disturbing case at Little Buds Day Care on Bengaluru's Capgemini campus has put creche safety back in the spotlight.

Videos showed caregivers mistreating toddlers: locking them in bathrooms, putting them in washing machines, and spraying toilet jet water into their mouths.

Five staff members were booked after the footage surfaced, raising big questions about how well child safety rules are actually followed.